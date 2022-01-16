The warning comes after a get-together in the Marks and Spencer car park in Hedge End.

Police say that up to 50 drivers were there, and that: ‘Multiple residents reported multiple cars racing and speeding on the roads around the retail park in Hedge End, cars doing “donuts” in the car park and cars wheel spinning, causing significant concerns for the safety of other drivers in the area at the time and the safety of members of the public.’

Marks and Spencer in Hedge End

This was recorded as many reports of anti-social behaviour.

Police went to the meet and said that they spoke to several people there.

A statement on Facebook from PCSO Mica Woodcock added: ‘We totally accept that some car owners spend alot of time and money on their cars and are very proud of them and like to show them off. However, street racing, speeding, damage to the road surface, noise and dangerous driving and causing alarm, distress and intimidating other road users and members of the public is not acceptable.

‘The vast majority of the ‘meet’ was civilised, however a minority chose to behave in the above manner.’

Police dished out a £100 fixed penalty notice for an illegal number plate and after that the group left. PCSO Woodcock said that polic would consider bringing in a dispersal order if problems continue.