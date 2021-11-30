It comes as the Met police today asked retailers not to ‘exploit’ consumers selling the devices.

Portsmouth has a trial e-scooter rental scheme run by Voi. But any private e-scooters cannot be used on public roads – and riders face being stopped by police.

A Hampshire police statement said: ‘If someone is stopped using a private e-scooter in a public place for the first time, they will receive a written warning.

A person on a unmarked e-scooter in Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘However, if the same person is stopped for a second time, there are police powers to seize the e-scooter either for no insurance or anti-social use of a vehicle.

‘There is also fine payable in order to reclaim an e-scooter that has been seized and the individual will also need show proof of purchase.’

The statemtn said ‘Electric scooters (e-scooters) are becoming more popular and will be at the top of a lot of Christmas wish lists this year.

‘Please make sure you familiarise yourself with the legislation around them to keep you and others safe.

‘E-scooters are classed as a motor vehicle and so the use of them falls under the Road Traffic Act 1988.

‘Privately owned e-scooters cannot be insured, taxed or registered, as motor vehicles need to be.

‘They can only be used on private land, with the permission of the landowner.’

Today the Met warned several of its own officers had been injured by e-scooters, and it was using resources policing the devices.

The Met’s head of roads policing, Commander Kyle Gordon, said: ‘We know that some people may be unfamiliar with the rules around e-scooters and this is something we are working hard with partners to address.

‘It is really unhelpful that retailers, fully aware of the risks they are creating for the public, continue to profit from selling machines illegal for use on public roads without sufficient explanation and guidance.

‘This is leaving many with expensive seizures, fines and points on their licence.

‘I am calling on retailers not to exploit their customers in the run-up to Christmas simply to make a profit.’

