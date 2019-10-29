Hampshire police warns about Amazon Prime scam which helps criminals to steal bank details

POLICE are warning residents about an Amazon Prime scam which helps criminals to steal personal and financial details.

Hampshire Constabulary warned that Action Fraud has received hundreds of reports of a scam where victims receive an automated phone call claiming they’ve been charged for an Amazon Prime subscription.

The phone call informs people their personal details have been fraudulently used to subscribe to Amazon Prime, however they can cancel the transaction by pressing 1.

When victims do this, they are automatically connected to criminals posing as Amazon custom service representatives who remotely access their computer and steal their personal and financial details.

Officers issued the following advice:

- Always question uninvited approaches in case it’s a scam. Instead, contact the company directly using a known email or phone number.



- Have the confidence to refuse unusual requests for personal or financial information. It’s easy to feel embarrassed when faced with unexpected or complex conversations. But it’s okay to stop the discussion if you do not feel in control of it.



- Never install any software or visit a website as a result of a cold call. Unsolicited requests for remote access to your computer should always raise a red flag.

