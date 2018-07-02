Hampshire residents warned of trust scam by Portsmouth law firm

LAWYERS are warning people not to be duped by an investment scam which has conned victims out of at least £50,000.

Coffin Mew, which is based at 1000 Lakeside, in North Harbour, has issued the advice to Hampshire residents.

It comes after a number of the firm’s clients were conned into transferring property into trusts and to make a £50,000 investment, as well as drafting lasting powers of attorney and wills with the fraudsters.

Experienced trust solicitor Neil Irvine, of Coffin Mew, is now urging people to always conduct a background check and make sure firms are registered with the FCA.

Mr Irvine added: ‘Our clients are unlikely to recover their investment, but at least we were able to rectify the trusts and amend the Land Registry.’