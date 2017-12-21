Hampshire roofer jailed for £73,000 tax fraud

Have your say

A Hampshire roofer has been jailed for evading more than £73,000 in income tax.

Mark Kempster, 52, was investigated by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) after failing to declare his earnings.

The roofer, from Bursledon, worked between April 2009 and April 2015, and was paid more than £900,000 into his bank account during that time.

But he did not declare any income to HMRC, complete tax returns or pay £73,197 in tax and National Insurance.

Richard Wilkinson, assistant director of the Fraud Investigation Service at HMRC, said: ‘HMRC will continue to pursue criminals like Mark Kempster who blatantly attack the tax system and steal funds from the public services we all rely on.

‘We ask anyone with information about suspected Income Tax fraud to contact our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.’

Kempster pleaded guilty to tax evasion on March 30 2017.

He was jailed for 12 months at Guildford Crown Court on December 18.

HMRC will recover the proceeds of crime through civil processes.