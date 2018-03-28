Hampshire schools warned not to evacuate over ‘malicious email’

Have your say

Teachers have been warned by police not to evacuate pupils after a ‘malicious’ email was sent to multiple schools in the county.

Schools across the country have received the messages, it has been reported.

Hampshire police confirmed schools in the area had received messages – but did not say which schools had been contacted.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We are aware of an email which has been sent to a number of schools in Hampshire this morning.

‘At this time we are treating the e-mails as malicious.

‘We are not advising schools to evacuate.

‘The reports are being investigated and will link in to what is believed to be a wider series across the country.’