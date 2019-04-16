A WOMAN who was banned from entering shops in a Hampshire city centre has been jailed for doing exactly that.

Michelle Humble, 34 of Hyde Gate, Winchester, was sentenced yesterday after admitting theft and breaching her Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Picture: Ian Nicholson/PA Wire

Appearing at Basingstoke Magistrates Court, Humble was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison.

The court heard how the 34-year-old stole a £9 bottle of wine from the Marks and Spencer in Winchester High Street on Thursday, April 11.

In November 2017 Humble was banned from entering any licensed retail premises within an area of Winchester, and having an open container of alcohol in the city.

Inspector Jon Turton, from Winchester’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: ‘We hope that businesses and residents are reassured that we will take action against those who persistently break the law in this way.

‘We know that shoplifting and associated anti-social behaviour can have a negative impact on those who work and live in the city centre, and we will look at all powers available to us to bring those responsible to justice.’