Hampshire teenager arrested at Windsor Castle named as father says something has 'gone horribly wrong'

THE father of a Hampshire teenager who was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle has said something had ‘gone horribly wrong’.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 10:13 am

Police were called to the castle in Berkshire on December 25 to reports of an intruder.

The Queen was celebrating Christmas Day at Windsor Castle at the time.

A 19-year-old from Southampton was arrested and was allegedly in possession of a crossbow.

Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

He has been named as Jaswant Singh Chail, according to reports.

His father Jasbir Singh Chail, 57, told the Mail Online something had gone ‘horribly wrong’.

He said: 'We are trying to figure out what.

Shocking video shows crossbow-wielding man threatening to 'assassinate the Queen...

'We've not had a chance to speak to him but are trying to get him the help he needs. We are going through a difficult time. We are trying to resolve this issue and it's not easy.'

The newspaper reports that the Chail family live in the village of North Baddesley, Hampshire.

Metropolitan Police were also reviewing a video as part of the investigation.

The footage appears to show a masked figure in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to ‘assassinate the Queen’ in a ‘revenge’ mission.

Police have also said that the 19-year-old man had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

