Hampshire teenager arrested over school bomb hoaxes

A THIRD teenager has been arrested by police investigating bomb hoaxes sent to thousands of schools.

The 18-year-old was arrested over a recent spate of malicious communications sent to schools in the UK, with a number of schools in Hampshire being targeted.

Hampshire police previously said schools in Hampshire had received ‘malicious emails’ back in March.

National Crime Agency officers arrested the suspect yesterday at the home he shares with his family in Andover.

Another 18-year-old man from Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, was arrested on March 28 on suspicion of making malicious communications.

Hertfordshire Police and the NCA arrested an 18-year-old man in Watford on March 21.

NCA senior investigating officer Marc Horsfall said: ‘The series of bomb threats caused huge worry and inconvenience to thousands of innocent people.

‘Anyone thinking that law enforcement doesn’t take such offences very seriously should really think again.

‘Our investigation demonstrates we will do everything we can to find out who’s behind the attacks and arrest them as soon as possible.

‘Many cyber offenders believe they’re well hidden behind their computer screens.

‘But this arrest shows, we will identify you and come for you.

‘We believe those arrested so far are all part of the same group. Other members and anyone thinking of joining them should bear that in mind.

‘This is an ongoing investigation with more work to be done.’