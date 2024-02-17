News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire teenager goes missing with police turning to the public for help

Police have turned to the public for help to find a missing teenager.
By Freddie Webb
Published 17th Feb 2024, 09:40 GMT
Rohet, 15, disappeared between 12pm and 1pm yesterday afternoon.

Rohet, 15, went missing yesterday afternoon. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Rohet, 15, went missing yesterday afternoon. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance.

Rohet is from Southampton and was last seen in Forster Road. He is described as being 6ft tall, of a larger build and with dark hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a dark green coat, black joggers and black trainers.

Police added: "If anyone has seen Rohet or has any information about his current whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44240070019."

