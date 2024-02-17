Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rohet, 15, disappeared between 12pm and 1pm yesterday afternoon.

Rohet, 15, went missing yesterday afternoon. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance.

Rohet is from Southampton and was last seen in Forster Road. He is described as being 6ft tall, of a larger build and with dark hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a dark green coat, black joggers and black trainers.