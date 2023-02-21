The single-vehicle collision happened on Friday evening on the southbound carriageway of the A3(M). A blue Ford Fiesta slammed into the central reservation between junctions 2 and 3.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said no one was injured in the crash. The force added: ‘Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward. Did you witness the incident?

Police said the crash happened on the A3(M) between junctions 2 and 3. Picture: Google Street View.

‘Did you see the Fiesta before the collision?’ Police said another vehicle – a black Audi – was seen at the time of the crash and would like to speak to the driver.

‘It has been reported that a black Audi was seen travelling at speed at the time of the incident. Did you see this vehicle?

