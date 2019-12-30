Hampshire violence reduction unit secures another year's funding

EXTRA cash for violence reduction units in the county has been branded ‘very welcome’.

Home Office money is being given to Hampshire police and crime commissioner Michael Lane’s office.

As reported, he is funding four violence reduction hubs in top tier authorities, including Portsmouth City Council and Hampshire County Council.

Now the government has said it will continue to fund the fledgling scheme in 2020/21.

Mr Lane said: ‘Confirmation of a further £880,000 to fund Hampshire’s violence reduction unit in 2020/21 is very welcome news.

‘Since it was established this summer, the VRU has brought together evidence, expertise and a clear sense of purpose our from partners in policing, health, education and local authorities to identify what is causing serious violence in our communities.

‘It has also distributed £500,000 across the four top tier areas to support projects focused on early intervention with young people at risk of serious violence.

‘Over the next few months the VRU will be reaching out to communities and young people to help develop its strategy for next year and this additional funding will enable us to deliver that strategy and create positive outcomes.’

As reported, around £105,000 was handed to the unit based in Portsmouth in 2019/20, with £232,000 to Hampshire's unit.