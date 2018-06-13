Harasser banned from contacting victim for two years

MAGISTRATES have banned a man convicted of harassment from contacting his victim.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a two-year restraining order banning Kevin Chalk, 33, from contacting a woman.

He admitted harassing her between August 25 and October 25 last year in Portsmouth.

Chalk repeatedly texted her throughout that period.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for a year with a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

He must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Chalk must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £400 prosecution costs.