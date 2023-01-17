Abayomi Ogunyemi, 30, of Alma Road, Bordon, was locked away for three and a half years after appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court for dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Havant and Waterlooville.

The court heard how Ogunyemi was seen by officers on March 22, 2021, hiding in an alleyway near Brushwood Grove in Emsworth. When he noticed police, Ogunyemi attempted to assault an officer and then ran away. He was detained following a short foot chase and £380 worth of heroin and £1,000 worth of crack cocaine was found in his possession.

Abayomi Ogunyemi was jailed for three and a half years. Pic Hants police

Three mobile phones were also located, one of which contained text messages indicating drug dealing in connection with the Caeser drugs network. Ogunyemi was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine. He pleaded not guilty to both offences but was found guilty by a jury in October 2022. He has now been sentenced to 42 months in prison.

Detective constable Lucia Davies of Hampshire Constabulary’s Eastern Criminal Investigation Department, who led the investigation, said: ‘I hope that the conviction and sentence of Ogunyemi shows our dedication to putting drug dealers before the courts to face justice; drug networks bring with them violence, exploitation and organised crime which is why disrupting and stopping them is one of our top priorities.’

The detective said they hoped the sentence will deter people from dealing. ‘Results such as this one will help to protect people from drug related harm. We are committed and doing everything we can to tackle drugs and associated crime in our city and keep our communities safe. I hope this sentence acts as a warning to anyone considering becoming involved in the supply of drugs in Hampshire, it will not be tolerated,’ she said.

If you suspect drug related activity in your area get in touch with police on 101 or online at www.hampshire.police.uk/.

