Three men have been jailed for a combined total of more than 12 years following a dozen burglaries and associated vehicle thefts that took place between March and August last year.

Rhys Andrews, Denzel Fewings and Stanley Lambie have been jailed. Pic: Hants policec

The gang was busted after officers became suspicious of a stolen vehicle on the Eastern Road that resulted in a police chase where the car mounted a kerb, went through a red light and smashed into cars.

The driver, Rhys Andrews, 23, of Riders Lane, Havant, was jailed for four years and six months after admitting conspiracy to commit burglary, dangerous driving, and other driving offences at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Denzel Fewings, 24, of Laburnum Road, Waterlooville, was jailed for four years and six months after admitting conspiracy to commit burglary and breach of a suspended sentence.

Stanley Lambie, 20, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years and four months after admitting conspiracy to commit burglary and breach of a suspended sentence.

The incidents included a burglary and theft of a Vauxhall Corsa from Zetland Road in Gosport on 17 March, an attempted burglary at Bishops Gate in Fareham on 14 June, a burglary at Bishops Gate in Fareham and associated theft of a Peugeot 3008 on 14 June, and a burglary and associated theft of a Peugeot 5008 at Hereford Park in Waterlooville on 30 July.

There was also a burglary and associated theft of an Audi Q5 at Shetland Rise in Fareham on 4 August, a burglary at Canada Way in Liphook where a purse and bank cards were stolen on 4 August, a burglary and an associated theft of a Vauxhall Mokka at Complins in Alton on 7 August, and a burglary and an associated theft of a Mercedes A220 at Brendon Road in Fareham on 9 August.

The gang also carried out a burglary and associated theft of a BMW 118 at Mays Lane in Fareham on 9 August, a burglary and associated theft of a Mercedes AMG pn Highbury Grove in Cosham on 20 August, a burglary and associated theft of a Volvo V60 at the Causeway in Petersfield on 20 August, and a burglary and associated theft of a Volvo in Littlehampton, West Sussex, on 20 August.

Officer in the case, DC Keeka Crewe-Way from the Eastern Area Crime Team said: “We take these types of reports of acquisitive crime very seriously. I’m pleased that this sentence sends a clear message to offenders that we will relentlessly pursue you and secure justice for victims of burglary. These are significant prison sentences that will help to make sure that our communities are safer because Andrews, Fewings, and Lambie can no longer target people living in Hampshire.

“On the day after the Volvo was stolen in Littlehampton it was seen by police on Eastern Road in Portsmouth. The Volvo tried to evade officers and mounted a curb before going through a red light and colliding with a number of other vehicles. The driver Rhys Andrews was arrested. Subsequent enquiries led to his associate Denzel Fewings. The Volvo stolen from Petersfield was recovered close to Fewings’ address. Our enquiries revealed a conspiracy to steal vehicles and a video on one of the suspects mobile phones then identified Stanley Lambie as also being involved in this conspiracy.

“I’d urge anyone who is the victim of similar offences or observes suspicious activity that could be connected to this kind of offending to report it. Often these type of offences don’t happen in isolation and could be linked to a series that is already under investigation. It’s really important therefore that people report incidents like attempted burglaries, or burglaries where nothing initially appears to have been taken, because they may relate to a vehicle subsequently being stolen. This will give us the information we need to build a comprehensive picture of what is happening and to collect evidence that could assist with a number of investigations to ultimately secure a result like we have at court.”

You can report incidents online at: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or by calling 101. Always dial 999 if a crime is in progress.