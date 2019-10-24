Havant couple 'devastated' after their mobility scooters are stolen during their holiday

A COUPLE who stayed with family after their washing machine flooded their bungalow were ‘devastated’ to find their two mobility scooters had been stolen when they got back.

Susan and Martin Gover made the sad discovery after returning to their Guinness Partnership home in Stone Square, Havant, last month.

Stone Square, Havant, where Mr and Mrs Gover live.

The pair went to stay with family in Cumbria and went on holiday to Wales in July while the housing firm’s contractors stopped the leak and refurbished their kitchen.

But their arrival home turned sour when they saw the scooters were missing from their back garden’s alcove.

One was Susan’s late mother’s and Martin, a disabled former Army Catering Corps chef, was given the other by the armed forces charity SSAFA.

‘I’m devastated because I only lost my mum in November,’ said Susan, a 56-year-old carer.

The scooters were stolen while Mr and Mrs Gover were away from home from July 28 and September 19

‘Even if we got a replacement for that one it wouldn’t be the same because the fact it was my mum’s made it irreplaceable.’

Mr Gover, 67, has the lung disease COPD, arthritis and fibromyalgia – a condition that causes chronic widespread pain and fatigue.

He said the loss of his scooter has left him ‘very low’ and he wants someone held accountable for its disappearance.

‘This has affected me quite a lot because I suffer from depression and I get very down,’ said Mr Gover, who struggles to walk unaided.

‘SSAFA spent quite a bit of money and time trying to get me that scooter and it seems wrong that no one is taking responsibility for this.’

The couple have been told the scooters are not covered by insurance because Guinness held keys to their property when they disappeared.

But while the firm has denied liability, Mrs Gover said the items would have been ‘impossible’ to steal as they were behind a locked door.

A spokeswoman for the Guinness Partnership said: ‘We have spoken to all the relevant staff and contractors, who deny any theft. We welcome the chance to work with the police on any investigation.

‘Guinness staff have been supporting the customers before, during and since the washing machine flood at their property and have regular contact with them.’

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed it received a report of the scooters' disappearance, which occurred between July 28 and September 19.

It said two garden shears and a metal stepladder had also been reported missing.

One scooter was a red Pride Colt, the other was a turquoise scooter from Lewis Mobility in North End.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190336530.