Havant man arrested after burglary forces chip shop to close

Have your say

A 43-YEAR-OLD man from Havant has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a chip shop.

A cash box and a till insert were stolen after thieves forced their way into The Happy Haddock in Shanklin High Street, on the Isle of Wight.

The incident, which occurred overnight on Saturday, has forced the restaurant to close today as police continue their enquiries.

READ MORE: Live updates as HMS Prince of Wales is commissioned in Portsmouth

The Happy Haddock said on Facebook: ‘Due to the ongoing police investigation, we will be closed on Tuesday 10th December aswell.

‘Sorry again to our customers for the inconvenience. We now hope to re-open on Wednesday 11th as normal.

Police said the man has been released under investigation, but the chip shop has closed today while officers' enquiries continue. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

'This may still be subject to change.’

Police said the man from Havant who was arrested has been released under investigation.

READ MORE: Manipulative paedophile targeted six-year-old girl likening grooming to a 'game of chess'

Loyal customers have rallied to support the Isle of Wight chippy’s owners, who called the incident ‘frustrating and very upsetting’.

Gloria Mitchell said on Facebook: ‘Sorry to hear this awful news. Hope all goes well and everything gets back to normal for you. Always visit your shop when in Shanklin – best chips I’ve ever tasted.’

Ian Hopgood added: ‘Sorry to hear, live on the mainland but always visit when on the island.’

READ MORE: Man robbed at knifepoint near Kingston Cemetery in Portsmouth