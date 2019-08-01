Havant man arrested in connection with robberies at Co-op stores in Emsworth and Purbrook

A MAN has been arrested in connection with two robberies at Co-op stores.

The 39-year-old was arrested in connection with a robbery at a Co-op in Southleigh Road, Emsworth on July 31 and a robbery at a Co-op in London Road, Purbrook, on July 22.

The man, who is from Havant, currently remains in police custody.

