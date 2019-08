A MAN arrested in connection with two robberies at Co-op stores has been bailed.

The 39-year-old from Havant has been released on conditional bail.

Police have bailed a man arrested in connection with two robberies across Purbrook and Emsworth last month

It comes after raids at the Co-op in Southleigh Road, Emsworth, on Wednesday, and a robbery at the Co-op in London Road, Purbrook, on July 22.

During the Purbrook raid its alleged a suspect wearing a mask and armed with an axe entered the branch at about 9.30pm and threatened staff before fleeing the store with a sum of cash.