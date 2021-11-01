Havant man Christopher Spybey appears at Portsmouth court accused of sex assault and having knife
A MAN accused of sexual assault and possessing a knife in Portsmouth has been remanded in custody ahead of a trial.
Christopher Spybey, 43, of Sandleford Road, Havant, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court charged with the offences on London Road on October 28 between 7.30pm to 8.30pm.
Spybey is alleged to have approached the woman before she contacted police.
The trial at Portsmouth Crown Court is on November 29.
