Havant man who died after being hit by train is named

A MAN who died after being hit by a train has been named.

Nicholas Hartley, 58, died at Southbourne train station on Wednesday.

It comes 13 years after Hartley, of Havant, was jailed for seven years with an extra three on licence for indecent assault of two young girls and making indecent images.

Hartley had abused a girl between 1980 and 1984, and another girl aged eight two decades later.

One of the victims told The News: ‘My heart goes out to the train driver. It’s absolutely awful that he’s (Hartley) made another victim.’

When police raided his home at Waterlooville in 2005 officers found 250 child abuse images, Portsmouth Crown Court previously heard.

He admitted seven counts of indecent assault on two girls, nine of making indecent images of children and one of possessing indecent images of children.

An inquest into his death is due to open at West Sussex Coroner’s Court.

A British Transport Police statement said: ‘BTP officers were called to Southbourne station at 5.21am on July 3 following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

‘Paramedics also attended and sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

‘The incident is not being treated as suspicious.’