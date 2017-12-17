Havant MP says policing minister is ‘sympathetic’ to Hampshire police’s budget shortfall

Have your say

AN MP has said the policing minister is ‘sympathetic’ to Hampshire police being underfunded.

Havant MP Alan Mak met with minister Nick Hurd in parliament over the funding issue.

It comes as Hampshire chief constable Olivia Pinkney told The News there will soon be fewer traffic police to cope with £10m shortfall next year.

A statement from Mr Mak’s office said the minister was sympathetic, but ‘money still has to be allocated towards areas with the greatest levels of crimes’.

The Hampshire force is £47.7m underfunded, a watchdog has previously revealed.

Mr Mak said: ‘The Havant constituency and Hampshire as a county are relatively low crime areas, but I am still lobbying for more funding so we can ensure our area remains that way – a safe place to live, work and visit.’

Crime commissioner Micahel Lane has been lobbying government. He said: ‘My priority is to keep people safer and to reflect the particular risks that communities face.’