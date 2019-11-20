Havant primary school 'deeply upset' after 'deliberate fire' destroys toys used by children

TOYS and other equipment have been destroyed after a ‘deliberate’ fire was started in a shed at a school in Havant.

Emergency services were called to Front Lawn Primary Academy in Broadmere Avenue at around 9.40pm on Tuesday.

Headteacher James Munt has said the school is 'deeply upset' after the fire last night. Picture: Sarah Standing (133318-9723)

The fire happened on the school grounds but did not damage the main building and it was open as usual on Wednesday.

Front Lawn’s executive headteacher James Munt has thanked the community for reporting the blaze to the fire service.

He said: ‘The Front Lawn community are deeply upset to report that a minor fire was deliberately started on the school grounds on the night of Tuesday, November 19.

‘Fortunately, there was no damage to the main building and there were no injuries as the site was empty. However, a substantial amount of equipment, including toys for the younger children, and smaller sheds have been destroyed.

‘The school are working closely with the police and fire service to trace the offenders and would be very grateful to receive any information that may help with this.

‘We would like to extend a sincere thanks to the local community who spotted and reported the fire so promptly and the rapid response from the fire service - both of which have prevented a more devastating outcome.’

Firefighters and police were both called to the school last night after the blaze was spotted.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We received one call at 9.41pm.

‘A outbuilding was well alight, a number of crews attended including one from Havant, Emsworth, Cosham, Southsea and Porchester.

‘One jet and two breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the blaze.’

Police officers are investigating the fire.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary added: ‘We were called just after 10pm last night following reports of a fire at an address in Broadmere Avenue, Havant.

‘Officers attended with the fire service and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who saw anything suspicious or with information about the fire should call 101, quoting the reference 44190416574.’