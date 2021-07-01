Hayling Island driver banned for having MDMA, amphetamine and cocaine in his blood
DEFENDANTS at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court have been sentenced for their crimes.
Ryan Dean, 27, of Tottenham Road, Landport, admitted damaging a sign at CEX in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on April 30.
He admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.
Magistrates ordered him to pay £100 compensation, and serve a 12-month community order with 50 hours' unpaid work.
He already owes £1,115 to the court.
Marvin Hill, 29, care of Thorncroft Road, Fratton, admitted stealing beer and pasties worth £38.83 from Co-op in Stamshaw on April 26.
He admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on the same day.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 10 days' rehabilitation activities.
He must pay £38.83 compensation.
Frederick Foster, 33, of no fixed address, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order in Southampton.
He was fined £150 for the June 25 offence.
Tyler Walters, 28, of no fixed address admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on June 25 in Waterlooville.
He admitted damaging a rear cage of a police van.
He was fined £100 with a £34 surcharge an £85 costs.
Aaron Kendrick, 33, of Norfolk Crescent, Hayling Island, admitted stealing food worth £292 from Asda on January 30 last year.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with drug rehabilitation requirement for six months, and 15 days' rehabilitation activities.
He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.
He also admitted three charges of drug-driving on July 7 in Purbrook Way, Leigh Park.
Kendrick had MDMA, amphetamine and Benzoylecgonine - a cocaine breakdown product - in his blood.
He was banned from driving for two years.
He was fined £80 after admitting possession of the class B drug amphetamine.
Garfield Mitchell, 44, of Chatsworth Avenue, Cosham, admitted cannabis drug-driving in Solent Road, Havant, on November 11 last year.
He was fined £500 with a £50 surcharge and £85 costs.
He was banned from driving for 12 months.
Martyn Chambers, 52, of Lovage Road, Whiteley, admitted drink-driving in Titchfield Road, Fareham, on May 6.
She had 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.
Magistrates imposed a £750 fine with £75 surcharge and £85 costs.
He was banned from driving for a year.
