Hayling Island driver banned for having MDMA, amphetamine and cocaine in his blood

Ryan Dean, 27, of Tottenham Road, Landport, admitted damaging a sign at CEX in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on April 30.

He admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £100 compensation, and serve a 12-month community order with 50 hours' unpaid work.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He already owes £1,115 to the court.

Marvin Hill, 29, care of Thorncroft Road, Fratton, admitted stealing beer and pasties worth £38.83 from Co-op in Stamshaw on April 26.

He admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 10 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £38.83 compensation.

Frederick Foster, 33, of no fixed address, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order in Southampton.

He was fined £150 for the June 25 offence.

Tyler Walters, 28, of no fixed address admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on June 25 in Waterlooville.

He admitted damaging a rear cage of a police van.

He was fined £100 with a £34 surcharge an £85 costs.

Aaron Kendrick, 33, of Norfolk Crescent, Hayling Island, admitted stealing food worth £292 from Asda on January 30 last year.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with drug rehabilitation requirement for six months, and 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

He also admitted three charges of drug-driving on July 7 in Purbrook Way, Leigh Park.

Kendrick had MDMA, amphetamine and Benzoylecgonine - a cocaine breakdown product - in his blood.

He was banned from driving for two years.

He was fined £80 after admitting possession of the class B drug amphetamine.

Garfield Mitchell, 44, of Chatsworth Avenue, Cosham, admitted cannabis drug-driving in Solent Road, Havant, on November 11 last year.

He was fined £500 with a £50 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Martyn Chambers, 52, of Lovage Road, Whiteley, admitted drink-driving in Titchfield Road, Fareham, on May 6.

She had 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates imposed a £750 fine with £75 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for a year.

