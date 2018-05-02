Hayling Island man’s death no longer treated as suspicious

Have your say

THREE men arrested after the death of a man have been told they face no action.

Hampshire police are no longer treating the death of Abbas Ali, 65, as suspicious.

The Gandhi Restaurant, Hayling Island, when police were investigating the death

Officers previously said ambulance staff were called to the Gandhi restaurant, in Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, on November 4 at 1am.

The next day Hampshire police said they launched a murder investigation. A cordon had been put around the restaurant.

But now all three men, then aged 32, 34 and 37 – who were initially arrested on suspicion of murder – were told by police they face no action.

They had been released under investigation after the arrests in November.

It’s understood the case has now been passed to the coroner.

Police said Mr Ali was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham but died shortly before 10am on November 4.

Officers had previously appealed to customers of the restaurant to come forward with any information.