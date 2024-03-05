Hayling Island man sentenced for sex attacks on child

A Hayling Island man found guilty of sex attacks on a child has been sentenced.
By Steve Deeks
Published 16th Nov 2023, 11:06 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 15:01 GMT
Terry Welstead, 34, of Pebble Close, was found guilty of four charges after a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court in November.

Jurors returned guilty verdicts on two charges of indecent assault of a girl under 14, gross indecency of a girl under 16, and attempting to incite a girl aged under 13 to engage in a penetrative sexual activity. The offences happened around 20 years ago.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Welstead was sentenced on the Isle of Wight after previous delays to the case. He was spared jail but was handed a three-year community order in which he has to undertake 260 hours of unpaid work and attend 35 rehabilitation days and a six-month alcohol treatment programme. He must also attend a sex offender’s programme.