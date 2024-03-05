Hayling Island man sentenced for sex attacks on child
Terry Welstead, 34, of Pebble Close, was found guilty of four charges after a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court in November.
Jurors returned guilty verdicts on two charges of indecent assault of a girl under 14, gross indecency of a girl under 16, and attempting to incite a girl aged under 13 to engage in a penetrative sexual activity. The offences happened around 20 years ago.
Welstead was sentenced on the Isle of Wight after previous delays to the case. He was spared jail but was handed a three-year community order in which he has to undertake 260 hours of unpaid work and attend 35 rehabilitation days and a six-month alcohol treatment programme. He must also attend a sex offender’s programme.