Hayling Island man set for sentence after being found guilty of sex attacks on child

A Hayling Island man found guilty of sex attacks on a child is due to be sentenced.
By Steve Deeks
Published 16th Nov 2023, 11:06 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 12:25 GMT
Terry Welstead, 34, of Pebble Close, was found guilty of four charges after a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court in November.

Jurors returned guilty verdicts on two charges of indecent assault of a girl under 14, gross indecency of a girl under 16, and attempting to incite a girl aged under 13 to engage in a penetrative sexual activity. The offences happened around 20 years ago.

Welstead is due to be sentenced on the Isle of Wight today after previous delays to the case.