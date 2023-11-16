Hayling Island man set for sentence after he is found guilty of sex attacks on child
A Hayling Island man has been found guilty of sex attacks on a child.
Terry Welstead, 34, of Pebble Close, was found guilty of four charges after a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.
Jurors returned guilty verdicts on two charges of indecent assault of a girl under 14, gross indecency of a girl under 16, and attempting to incite a girl aged under 13 to engage in a penetrative sexual activity. The offences happened around 20 years ago.
Welstead will be sentenced on November 24. He was granted bail.