Hayling Island stabbing: Man, 20, charged with attempted murder after woman, 21, is wounded in Wimpy row at Funland 

A 20-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed when a row broke out in an amusement park burger bar.

A 21-year-old woman was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital on Saturday after a ‘domestic dispute’ broke out between two workers in Wimpy, at Funland on Hayling Island.

Funland Amusements on Hayling Island. Picture: Google Street View

Police were called to the scene shortly before 3.30pm after reports of an assault.

They confirmed the woman had suffered stab wounds in an ‘isolated incident’.

On Sunday night, 20-year-old Harry Middleton of Chidham Close was charged with attempted murder and h e will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police officers have said the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.