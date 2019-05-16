Hayling Island Wimpy attempted murder trial: Prosecution and defence make final case to jury

A STUDENT would have murdered his former girlfriend but for her desperately fighting back, a court heard.

During the prosecution’s summing-up, jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court were told there was no doubt Harry Middleton, 21, attempted to kill Louise Brindley after stabbing her six times during a frenzied attack in November last year at a Wimpy kitchen restaurant at Funland in Hayling Island.

However, the defence said that the wounds were the result of 'glancing’ blow rather than a deliberate stabbing.

Prosecutor Simon Jones said University of Chichester student Middleton was guilty of the crime - telling jurors the evidence was overwhelming

‘Sadly he’s had depression and suicidal thoughts but the idea this was an accident when there’s six areas of the victim’s body that have been injured does not add up,’ he said.

‘The idea that she has brought the knife on to herself when the defendant could have just dropped it at any time means you can be sure it was no accident.

‘No doubt he regretted it and it shocked him. But how do you stab someone accidentally six times?

‘This is attempted murder only because of the way Ms Brindley reacted with her turning away and screaming for help. It must have been a terrifying ordeal.’

In the aftermath of the struggle, Middleton’s ‘unguarded’ remarks were said to be decisive showing it was attempted murder, argued Mr Jones.

He said: ‘Following the attack Mr Middleton makes a number of significant remarks such as “I was trying to kill her”, “look at what she’s done to me”, and “I just want to die”.

‘If you accept that (colleague) Natalie Page, who was a friend of Mr Middleton, heard him correctly say he was “trying to kill her” then that is the end of the case and he is a man guilty of attempted murder.’

The prosecutor admitted that it was ‘out of character’ but that ‘besotted’ Middleton just ‘lost it’.

Summing up for the defence, Sarah Jones QC said Ms Brindley’s evidence was ‘blurry’ and that she ‘could not remember how the injuries were inflicted’.

Ms Jones also said the injuries were ‘superficial’ with her only needing stitches, cleaning and antibiotics. ‘These were not deep wounds the result of a knife being plunged deeply into body parts,’ she said. ‘The injuries were evidence of glancing contact rather than deliberate blows.’

She added: ‘What was stopping him plunging a knife into her? She was trapped in the store room. It was only because he did not seek to do it that it did not happen.’

Middleton, of Chidham Close, Havant, denies attempted murder and alternative charges of wounding with intent and unlawful wounding.

(Proceeding)