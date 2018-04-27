‘He saved my life’ – Man attacked outside Portsmouth gay club hunts for Good Samaritan

A PARTYGOER left bloodied and broken after an attack outside a city nightclub is hunting for the Good Samaritan who came to his aid.

Jason Love, 25 from Paulsgrove, suffered a busted eyebrow and muscle damage in his arm and wrist after he was attacked from behind in the early hours.

Jason Love, who was attacked in Portsmouth

He had been enjoying a Saturday night out alongside three friends at gay nightclub Hampshire Boulevard, in St Paul’s Road, Portsmouth, when he was struck to the floor with a punch as he went to leave alongside a female pal, just after 2am.

‘We’d had enough and wanted to go home – that’s when we were attacked,’ he said.

‘It was completely random and we do not know who these people were.

‘I fell to the floor after the first punch and became unconscious, but I was still being beaten.’

While he now sports a cast on his left arm and four stitches in his right eyebrow, Mr Love, who works as a full-time parking enforcement officer, said things ‘could have been so much worse’ were it not for a mystery individual who got him quickly taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

He said: ‘A man saved my life that night. Without him, I worry I would have been left there to die.

‘He risked his own life by putting a stop to the attack outside HB, waited with me and walked me to Astoria, where a bouncer called for an ambulance, which arrived within minutes.

‘I’m extremely keen to track him down and thank him with money or a gift.’

Mr Love describes the individual as about 5ft10in tall, stocky and with black hair.

He has been signed off his traffic enforcement job in Wokring for a fortnight.

The former drag queen said: ‘Until the attackers are caught I don’t think I will feel safe,’ Hampshire police confirmed it was investigating an assault about 2am on Sunday, April 15.

A 49-year-old man from Hayling Island has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 4418037864.

Police are also linking the incident to an assault which occurred earlier that night, inside Hampshire Boulevard.

A 22-year-old woman from Hayling Island has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. She has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180137842.