‘He was quiet and generous’: Brother’s tribute to missing man after body found

THE heartbroken brother of a man who went missing for more than three months has paid tribute to those who helped in the search as it was brought to an end when police found a body.

Former BT worker Scot Mackenzie vanished from his home in Childe Square, Stamshaw, on January 15 – sparking a public appeal to find him.

Late on Wednesday police confirmed family had been informed a body had been found in Rogate, West Sussex, near Durford Abbey Farm.

Now Scot’s brother, teacher Rory Mackenzie, 61, said police ‘couldn’t be faulted’ for their efforts and thanked people who searched in Petersfield.

CCTV had captured Scot, 58, who had previously lived in the family home in Tipner, on camera in Lloyds Bank, Commercial Road. It is then thought he travelled from Portsmouth and Southsea station to Petersfield.

Rory says he believes his brother then walked to Rogate.

A body was found by a walker on Wednesday.

Speaking for the first time about Scot’s battle with treatment-resistant depression, Rory said: ‘He was a quiet and generous man.

‘He was quite reserved, quite diffident – he didn’t necessarily project himself, he wasn’t a larger-than-life character.’

Once active in a skittle club and friendly with former colleagues at BT, where he worked in Portsmouth, and in Petersfield, Scot suffered serious bouts of depression and was last year admitted to St James’ Hospital.

He was living at home with carers checking in on him each day at the time of his disappearance. Rory, of Southampton, said: ‘He was very much trapped in his condition.’

Police in the Scottish Highlands were alerted when Scot, who was one of seven children, disappeared as he had family in the area.

Rory added: ‘The police handled this with a high degree of professionalism and support and couldn’t be faulted at all. I think they did an excellent job.’