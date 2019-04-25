Heart-stopping footage shows ‘reckless’ driver speeding on wrong side of Hampshire road

A ‘RECKLESS’ motorist who was filmed speeding and driving in the wrong carriageway to overtake other cars has been banned from the road.

Lee Davis’s eye-catching bright green BMW was was caught on dash cam driving dangerously on the A3057 Romsey Road in Southampton on 31 October last year.

Screen shot from dash cam footage showing reckless driver overtaking on Hampshire road. Picture: Hampshire Police

The 24-year-old can be seen driving in the wrong carriageway to overtake two cars, drifting back into the correct carriageway, before swerving and narrowly avoiding a collision with a traffic island to once again return to the wrong side of the road.

Davis, of Bernard Street, Southampton, pleaded guilty at a previous court hearing before appearing at Southampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday for sentencing.

READ MORE: Retired Portsmouth soldier paid £8,500 to live-stream child sex abuse from the Philippines

Magistrates disqualified Davis from driving for two years, and ordered him to take an extended re-test before he is allowed back on the road.

He was also ordered to complete 150 hours unpaid work, attend an 8 day rehabilitation course, and pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Roads Policing Sergeant Andy Gwyer said: ‘I think the video speaks for itself in highlighting just how reckless Davis’s driving was.

‘However, what is worse is that some months after we launched our investigation, Davis was caught drink driving in Southampton.

READ MORE: Hunt for garden gnome lookalike after brick shatters supermarket window in Sussex

‘He was sentenced for that matter just last month and was banned from driving for 19 months.

‘Davis has a habit of showing disregard for his own safety and the safety of others on the road.

‘Hopefully the two sentences handed down to him this month and last will be a wake-up call to him about how he behaves behind the wheel.'