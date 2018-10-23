Heartache as hunt for missing Portsmouth beauty therapist hits second week

DEVASTATED family and friends have told of their upset as today marks two weeks since a city beauty therapist went missing.

Hundreds of people have been involved in the search for Sarah Wellgreen, who works part-time at Puresun in Elm Grove, Southsea.

Sarah Wellgreen lives and works in Portsmouth a few days a week and spends her time between the city and Kent

A man in his 30s has been arrested by police investigating her disappearance on October 9.

Around 200 people have been looking for the mother-of-five, who was last seen in New Ash Green, Sevenoaks, in Kent.

Family and friends said she split her time working and living in both Portsmouth and Kent. Her older sons live in Portsmouth.

Son Lewis Burdett, 22, had travelled up to Kent as people search woodland near where she was last seen.

‘This behaviour is so unlike her, she’s never done anything like this before,’ he said.

‘The ones in my family that are probably being hurt the worst by this all are the young ones – her 12-year-old son and her other son and daughter who are both six.

‘I can’t imagine how hard this must be for them to try and understand what’s going on.

‘I believe I speak for all her family and friends when I say that we are all incredibly worried about her and miss her so much it hurts, all everyone want is for her to come back from where ever she may be.

‘Me and all my family and her friends urge anyone with any sort of information to come forward.’

The man arrested last Tuesday has been bailed until November 16.

The mother-of-twins’ friend Pearl Meldrum, 30, of Milton, said she had been messaging with Sarah the day she was reported missing.

‘I was one of the last people to talk to her on social media – we were planning to have a meet up,’ businesswoman Pearl said.

‘Our messages were in full flow and they stopped.’

Pearl, who met Sarah at Puresun, added: ‘It’s completely out of character, she would never just run off or not go home.

‘I feel absolutely sick, she’s got children – I feel sick for them. They’re absolutely devastated.’

The search in woodland for Sarah is set to continue today.

Puresun manager Martin Prus said Sarah is a ‘strong person’. He said: ‘We’re all in shock, we’re still hoping.’

Friends and well-wishers have expressed their concern over the disappearance of a mother of five – with them hoping she is found safely soon.

Speaking to The News, Tania Ball said: ‘Incredibly sad, I’m sure her family are incredibly worried about her and I hope that she’s found safe and sound.’

Anneliese Rigby said: ‘Hopefully she is found soon, very sad story.’

Michelle Cooper said: ‘This is sad and worrying.’

Posting on Facebook, Jo Redders added: ‘Praying for some good news for her and her kids.’

Kent police have said they are ‘increasingly concerned for her welfare’.