Heartache as parents continue search for missing son from Waterlooville

PARENTS gripped by heartache are continuing the search for their son who has not been seen since March.

Despite public appeals and a police investigation, no significant leads on the whereabouts of 27-year-old Matthew Bone, from Waterlooville, have come to light.

Matt and mum Karen

Mike and Karen Bone, from Widley, launched a public appeal in The News last month and although four sightings of their son were reported – two in Portsmouth – all are unconfirmed.

Karen, 55, said: ‘The heartache continues for our whole family.

‘Every day there is a reminder of the gap in our lives – a song on the radio, a letter arriving for him or a family celebration.

‘Not knowing where Matt is and whether he is safe occupies our thoughts day and night.’

The other two sightings were reported in Billingshurst, West Sussex, and Dorset.

Matt was last seen at QA Hospital in Cosham on March 6, before travelling to Worcestershire, where CCTV pictured him on March 9.

There, he is known to have visited the Stanbrook Abbey Hotel in Malvern, where at 7pm he was seen walking off in a south-westerly direction.

Despite the family, including sister Katie Bone, launching numerous press and TV appeals, using social media and distributing missing person leaflets here and in Malvern, there are no clues as to where Matt is.

West Mercia Police continue to lead the investigation and Detective Inspector Dave Knight said: ‘I have managed the enquiry into Matthew’s disappearance since March 12 and unfortunately, it’s as unclear to me now as it was back then, where Matthew is.

‘I am keeping an open mind in this respect but we have had no confirmed sightings or activity involving Matthew since he was seen in the evening in Worcestershire on March 9.

‘I do have serious concerns for his welfare.’

Matt is white, 5ft 7ins tall and slim with brown hair and blue and grey eyes.

Anyone with any information can call 101 and ask for West Mercia Police, quoting the ‘Matthew Bone Missing Person Enquiry’.

Or contact the charity Missing People.