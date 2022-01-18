Michelle Jewell, 42, ‘took advantage’ of the pensioner after inviting herself into his flat and taking two of his wallets.

She used bank cards belong to the man, in his 80s, to buy products at local shops.

The incident happened on December 1.

Homeless Jewell was arrested by Hampshire police and charged with burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

She admitted the offences at Portsmouth Crown Court last Thursday.

She has today been sentenced, at the same court, to 29 months in prison.

Det Con Hannah Mosely, of the Operation Hawk team, which lead the investigation into the crime, said: ‘Jewell took advantage of an elderly man by striking up a conversation with him in the street before following him home and inviting herself into his flat.

‘She knew exactly what her intentions were from the outset, and I am pleased that she has been brought to justice so swiftly.

‘Burglary is an awful crime which leaves people feeling vulnerable and unsettled in their own home – a place where they should always feel safe.

‘We encourage people to keep reporting any suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhood to us so we can target areas affected, and prevent offending from happening.’

Anyone with information on suspected crimes can call 101, or submit an online form here.

