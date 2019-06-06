Here are the latest cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Have your say

Here are some of the recent cases heard by magistrates in Portsmouth.

Jamie Bell, 41, of HMP Winchester, admitted two thefts of £400 worth of items including razors, fragrance, sunglasses, food and alcohol.

He stole from Boots and Tesco in Fareham on April 27.

Magistrates jailed him for 28 days with a victim surcharge of £115 victim surcharge.

Colin Chapman, 40, of Milton Road, Waterlooville, admitted theft of £262.03 worth of goods from Home Bargains on May 23 in Wellington Retail Park in Waterlooville.

He also admitted theft of £327 worth of goods from Marks & Spencer on May 26, and more goods from TK Maxx on May 27.

He received a six-month term suspended for a year with 15 days of rehabilitation days.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Selena Hemms, 34, of Tipner Road, Portsmouth, admitted theft of LL Surprise toys from Sainsbury's in Portsmouth on April 29.

Hemms also admitted breaching a community order for two shoplifting offences, and one for driving while banned.

Magistrates imposed a community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 20 rehabilitation days.

She must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Jagdeep Sidhu, 39, of Alhambra Road, Southsea, admitted failing to tell police before he travelled abroad in breach of his sex offenders' registration requirements.

It was discovered when he arrived back in Thailand at Heathrow on April 1.

He also admitted failing to surrender to court on May 21 in Portsmouth.

A judge imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation.

He was fined £80 and must pay a victim surcharge of £85.

Richard Appleton, 44, of Mollison Rise, Whiteley, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Appleton was fined £1,510 with a £151 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Anthony Cooke, 43, of Avery Lane, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Avery Lane on May 17 in a Mazda car.

A test revealed he had 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Cooke was fined £288 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Cooke was banned from driving for 18 months.

Daniel Drake, 35, of Shaftesbury Road, Southsea, admitted theft of Adidas trainers at the brand's shop in Gunwharf Quays on May 10.

He received a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge.

Mark Henderson, 50, care of Foxfield, West Leigh, admitted theft of food from One Stop on February 24.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £139.05 compensation to pay and £20 victim surcharge.

Brad Hollingsworth, 20, of Hunts Pond Road, Fareham, admitted drink-driving on May 19 in Kiln Road.

A test found he had 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 100 hours' unpaid work.

She must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Hollingsworth was banned from driving for 23 months.

Jeremy Lewis, 56, of Botley Road, Swanwick, admitted drink-driving a Land Rover Freelander on May 17 in Station Road, Park Gate, on May 17.

Magistrates fined him £300 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was nearly double the limit with 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates banned him for 20 months.

German Cervantes, 28, of Privett Road, Waterlooville, admitted drink-driving on London Road, on May 19.

He had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Cervantes also admitted driving his Citroen Picasso without insurance.

Magistrates fined him £200 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 18 months.