Here are the latest cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Here is our latest update from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Daniel Weller, 40, of HMP High Down, was jailed for 21 days after admitted fraud.

Picture: Ian Nicholson/PA Wire

He used stolen bank cards twice to buy scratch cards.

Weller is already a serving prisoner.

James Garland, 35, of Bishopstoke Road, Havant, admitted having amphetamine, a class B drug, in Portsmouth on December 29 last year.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge.

The drugs must be forfeited and destroyed.

Rory Harbourne, 39, of Whitecliff Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted drinking alcohol from an open bottle in Albert Road, in breach of his criminal behaviour order on June 5.

Magistrates detained him in court until 1pm.

Kevin O'Dell, 43, of Gunard Road, Cosham, admitted driving while banned in Freshwater Road, Cosham, on September 7 last year.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 50 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

O'Dell also admitted failing to turn up to court on October 22.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 28 days.

Fahad Abbas, 36, of Elm Grove, Southsea, admitted causing fear of violence by sending voice messages, text messages and WhatsApp messages between January 20 and April 14 to a man in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 10 rehabilitation days and 80 hours' unpaid work.

A restrining order for a year bans him from contacting the victim.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Lucasz Bukowski, 31, of Helm Close, Gosport, admitted drink-driving on May 18 at McDonalds in Heritage Way.

A test revealed he had 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Bukowski also admitted failing to stop after damaging property at McDonalds in his car.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 150 hours' unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for 26 months.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Pawel Mlynski, 36, of Cedar Road, Southampton, admitted drink-driving on May 22 in Southsea Terrace in Portsmouth.

A test revealed he had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates fined him £450 with a 14-month driving ban.

Mlynski must pay a £45 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Melvin White, 45, of White Hart Lane, Fareham, admitted racially-aggravvated sending a message of grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing on January 3 in Fareham.

Magistrates imposed a £610 fine, a £100 compensaiton, £60 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Juliette Denholm, 53, of Alameda Way, Waterlooville, admitted assault by beating on May 18 in Bazley Road.

She also admitted causing unncessary suffering to a dog, Boadie, by beating the dog.

She was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.