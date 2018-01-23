Here are the latest cases from the courts

Have your say

Here are the latest cases from Portsmouth Magistrates Court.

- Conor Hodgkins, 26, of no fixed address, admitted failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements between November 6 and 12 last year.

He was fined £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Danny Mitchell, 31, of Anson Grove, Portchester, admitted damaging eight windows in Fareham on November 10.

He must pay £200 compensation.

Mitchell admitted breaching a restraining order by going to Chaffinch Way, Fareham, on November 10.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

- Shane Wright, 30, of Priorsdean Crescent, Havant, admitted damaging a door and cupboard in Brampton Lane, Portsmouth, on November 11.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £300 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.

Wright admitted breaching a suspended sentence for threatening behaviour and assault by beating, and was fined £300.

- Richard Featherstone, 27, of no fixed address, admitted three shopliftings at Boots and Marks and Spencer in Fareham Shopping Centre on September 19, September 24 and 25.

Magistrates jailed him for six weeks.

- Carla Gregson, 28, of no fixed address, admitted theft of a Ralph Lauren handbag from TK Maxx in Portsmouth on November 11.

Gregson admitted failing to comply with supervision after being released from prison. She was jailed for 10 weeks.

- Brooke Bedden, 25, of Wakefords Way, Havant, admitted throwing down or dropping litter, a cigarette butt, on June 27 in Billy Lawn Avenue. She was fined £220 with a £30 victim surcharge and £155 costs.

- Jack Richardson, 23, of Mantle Close, Gosport, was found guilty of harassment causing a woman to fear violence would be used against her.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from going to several addresses and contacting the woman. He was also convicted of assault by beating against the same woman.

It happened Between January 1 and February 1 last year. He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £200 prosecution costs.

- Stephen Morton, 40, of Cornwallis Crescent, Portsmouth, admitted theft at Wilko on August 30.

He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence for theft and joint theft.

Magistrates imposed a 28-day sentence suspended for six months with £52 compensation and a £50 fine.