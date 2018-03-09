Here are the latest cases from the courts

Here are the latest cases from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.
- Kris Calladine, 40, of no fixed address, admitted sending a grossly offensive message.
Magistrates imposed a six-week prison sentence suspended for a year.
He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.
- Robert Taylor, 47, of High Street, Gosport, admitted theft and fraud on August 26.
He used a stolen bank car to buy items at a wine shop.
Magistrates fined him £80 with a £30 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.
- Christopher Chapman, 22, of Cyprus Road, Buckland, admitted drink-driving in Torrington Road on November 11.
Magistrates fined him £320 with a 20-month driving ban.
A test showed he had 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly double the 35mg legal limit. He must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
- Gary Hawley, 36, of Delphi Way, Crookhorn, admitted driving while banned and without insurance.
Magistrates imposed a 12-week sentence suspended for 16 months.
He was caught on November 12 last year in Crookhorn Lane.
Magistrates ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
He was banned from driving for 16 months.
Hawley was fined an extra £350 for the insurance offence.
- Collette Lock, 27, of Lynn Road, Buckland, admitted stealing meat worth £19.51 form Lidl in Portsmouth on September 21 last year.
Magistrates fined her £40 with a £30 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.
- Scott Parker, 44, of Northern Parade, Hilsea, admitted taking a vehicle, drink-driving and driving without a licence or insurance.
Magistrates imposed a community order and £120 fine.
He must abide by a three-month curfew and was banned from driving for 17 months.
Parker must pay £85 prosecution cost sand £85 victim surcharge.
A test revealed he had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the legal limit.
He was caught on November 10 in Battenburg Avenue.
- Stephanie Smith, 32, of High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, admitted assaulting two PCs on June 25 in Fareham.
She received a six-month conditional discharge.
She must pay £75 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.