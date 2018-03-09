Here are the latest cases from the courts

Here are the latest cases from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

- Kris Calladine, 40, of no fixed address, admitted sending a grossly offensive message.

Magistrates imposed a six-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

- Robert Taylor, 47, of High Street, Gosport, admitted theft and fraud on August 26.

He used a stolen bank car to buy items at a wine shop.

Magistrates fined him £80 with a £30 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

- Christopher Chapman, 22, of Cyprus Road, Buckland, admitted drink-driving in Torrington Road on November 11.

Magistrates fined him £320 with a 20-month driving ban.

A test showed he had 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly double the 35mg legal limit. He must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Gary Hawley, 36, of Delphi Way, Crookhorn, admitted driving while banned and without insurance.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week sentence suspended for 16 months.

He was caught on November 12 last year in Crookhorn Lane.

Magistrates ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 16 months.

Hawley was fined an extra £350 for the insurance offence.

- Collette Lock, 27, of Lynn Road, Buckland, admitted stealing meat worth £19.51 form Lidl in Portsmouth on September 21 last year.

Magistrates fined her £40 with a £30 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

- Scott Parker, 44, of Northern Parade, Hilsea, admitted taking a vehicle, drink-driving and driving without a licence or insurance.

Magistrates imposed a community order and £120 fine.

He must abide by a three-month curfew and was banned from driving for 17 months.

Parker must pay £85 prosecution cost sand £85 victim surcharge.

A test revealed he had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the legal limit.

He was caught on November 10 in Battenburg Avenue.

- Stephanie Smith, 32, of High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, admitted assaulting two PCs on June 25 in Fareham.

She received a six-month conditional discharge.

She must pay £75 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.