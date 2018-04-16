Here are the latest cases from the courts

Have your say

Here are the latest cases from Portsmouth Magistrates Court.

- Robbie Dine, 21, of Halstead Road, Cosham, admitted assault by beating on July 15, 2017, in Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined him £100 with £100 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay.

- Jamie Connolly, 21, of Chatfield Road, Gosport, admitted having Xanax, a class C drug.

He was caught with the drugs on December 2 last year. Magistrates imposed a £60 fine with £30 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs. The drugs must be forfeited and destroyed.

- Garry Snellgrove, 52, of Elizabeth Road, Wickham, admitted having cocaine and MDMA, class A drugs.

Magistrates fined him £260 and £150 respectively.

Snellgrove must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs. The drugs must be destroyed.

- Simon Dewane, 32, of Farm House Close, Fareham, admitted breaching a restraining order by sending a message to a woman on Instagram on January 19.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge. He must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Kieron Futcher, of All Saints Street, Landport, admitted sending a malicious communication by phone.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 30 days of rehabilitation.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge for the offence between October 15 and 25 last year. He admitted having a SIM card in Winchester jail on November 2.

- Sean Puleston, 29, of Cressy Road, Buckland, admitted two charges of assault on Septemebr 1 in Omega Street.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 40 hours of unpaid work. A restraining order bans him from contacting the two victims and from going to Omega House. He must pay an £85 victim surcharge.