Here are the latest cases from the courts

Have your say

Here are the latest cases from Portsmouth Magistrates Court.

- Tracey Hamilton, 44, of Stoners Close, Gosport, admitted damaging a Ford Mondeo on October 19 in Gosport.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

Hamilton must pay £400 compensation.

- Karl Ingall, 31, of West Street, Fareham, admitted breaching sex offenders’ notification requirements between September 20 and 27 at Portchester.

He did not notify police of a new address within the required time.

Ingall was fined £180 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Jacob Savage, 21, of no fixed address, admitted having MDMA and cocaine, two class A drugs, on him in Gosport on September 23.

Savage also admitted resisting a police officer on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge.

The drugs must be forfeited and destroyed

- Steve Mungroo, 63, of Swancote, Fareham, admitted drink-driving on the A27 at Portchester Road, Fareham.

A test revealed he had 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £660 with a £66 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 40 months by magistrates.

It will be reduced if he does a course.