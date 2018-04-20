Here are the latest cases from the courts

Here are the latest cases from Portsmouth Magistrates Court.
- Tayla Edwards, 18, of Copsley Avenue, Redhill, admitted having a kitchen knife in St Andrews Road, Portsmouth, on November 20 last year.
Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work. She must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Magistrates ordered the knife must be destroyed.
- Kirt Eade, 31, of Kingston Road, Fratton, admitted two charges of assault by beating and assaulting a police officer.
Magistrates imposed a 12-week sentence suspended for two years.
Eade must complete 24 months of supervision, a 32-day relationships course and 15 days of rehabilitation activities. He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
- Mark Pearson, 50, of April Square, Portsmouth, admitted two charges of assault by beating on September 27 last year and criminal damage to a car.
Magistrates imposed an eight-week jail term suspended for a year.
He must complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities.
Pearson must pay a £15 victim surcharge and £325 prosecution costs.
- Jackson Brett, 20, of Dunsmore Close, Southsea, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, in Portsmouth on June 27 last year.
He was fined £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.
Magistrates ordered that the drugs must be destroyed.
- Reece Cianni, 22, of Botley Drive, Portsmouth, admitted having an offensive weapon, an extendable baton, in Eastern Road on December 9 last year.
Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities. He must pay £85 prosecution costs.
Cianni also admitted breaching a community order for common assault and criminal damage.
He also admitted criminal damage to a window in Portsmouth on October 28 and resisting a police officer on January 1.
He must pay £200 compensation and was fined £50 for the damage.
- Yasmin McCue, 25, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted stealing 10 cans of alcoholic drink worth £11.74 from Asda on March 23 last year.
Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge.
She was detained in court.