Here are the latest cases from the courts

Here are the latest cases from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

- Thomas Parker, 58, of Southwick Road, North Boarhunt, admitted driving a Mitsubishi L200 while disqualified in Portsdown Hill Road, Cosham, on December 18 last year.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work with £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Parker was banned from driving for nine months.

- Michael Walsh, 46, of Clarendon Road, Southsea, admitted assault by beating on December 31.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Autumn Keeling, 29, of Salisbury Road, Southsea, admitted two charges of assault.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

Keeling must complete 40 hours of unpaid work.

She must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

- Kane Thomson, 25, of Queens Road, Fratton, admitted damaging front door glass in Portsmouth on July 22.

Magistrates fined him £80 with £4 compensation to pay.

Thomson must also pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Francis O’Reilly, 77, of Meyrick Road, Stamshaw, admitted driving without insurance on May 27 in Kingston Road, Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined him £250 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Magistrates imposed three points on his driving licence.

- Joshua Gunn, 27, of Winchester jail, admitted theft of an Adidas top worth £44 on August 22 last year.

Magistrates fined him £50 with a £30 victim surcharge and detained him in court.

- Christopher Barton, 44, care of Calder Close, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, admitted damaging a pot in Burnhams Walk, Gosport.

He also admitted breaching a non-molestation order on November 28.

And he admitted breaching a conditional discharge for breaching a non-molestation order.

Magistrates imposed a community order with a 33-day relationships course.

He must complete 15 days of rehabilitation and 50 hours’ unpaid work.

Magistrates imposed a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

- Stephen Upsall, 50, of Western Parade, Southsea, admitted having heroin, a class A drug, in Southsea on December 7 last year.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

He must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

The drugs must be forfeited and destroyed.