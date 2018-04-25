Here are the latest updates from the courts

Here are the latest updates from Portsmouth Magistrates Court.

- Bulale Ali Bulale, 31, of Cobbold Road, London, admitted drug-driving in Northern Road, Cosham, on December 6 last year.

Magistrates imposed a £450 fine after a test revealed he was over the cannabis drug-drive limit. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £45 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

- Gavin King, 31, of Eliza Place, Gosport, admitted drink-driving at nearly double the legal limit.

He was caught on January 14 in South Street, Gosport, on January 14.

A test revealed he had 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £500 with a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. King was banned from driving for 20 months.

- Liam Peters, 18, of Crundles, Petersfield, admitted drink-driving in his street on January 12.

A test revealed he had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates fined him £150 and banned him from driving for 20 months.

Peters must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Calvin Radley, 20, care of Gosport Road, Fareham, admitted theft of a £250 bike from Swanwick train station on September 12 last year.

Magistrates detained him in court.

- Charlie Turner, 23, of Queens Road, Petersfield, admitted assault by beating at Petersfield train station on July 17.

Magistrates fined him £400 with a £40 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Charlotte Browne, 35, of Swan Close, Lower Swanwick, admitted failing to comply with conditions of post-sentence supervision by failing to attend supervision.

Magistrates fined her £40 with £60 costs to pay.

- Lewis Walker, 26, of Fifth Street, Fratton, admitted assaulting a police officer on December 22 in London Road, Hilsea. Walker must pay £50 compensation.

He admitted being drunk and disorderly in Asda, Speedfields Park, Fareham, on December 28.

He admitted assaulting a detention officer on the same day. Walker must pay £50 compensation.

- Patrycjusz Stanczykiewicz, 35, of Whitworth Road, Gosport, admitted five charges of breaching a non-molestation order.

He was fined £200 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.