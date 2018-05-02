Here are the latest updates from the courts

Have your say

Here are the latest updates from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

- Alan Anderson, 51, of no fixed address, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause fear or provoke violence on February 13 in Elm Grove, Southsea.

Magistrates imposed an eight-month prison sentence suspended for six months.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

- Philip Birch, 35, of Woodhay Walk, Havant, admitted racially-aggravated using threatening abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

This happened on January 13 in Fawcett Road, Southsea.

Magistrates fined him £250 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Anthony Cowan, 32, of Arras Road, Hilsea, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order on February 5.

He was fined £50.

- Gareth Nash, 48, of Old Wymering Lane, Cosham, admitted causing £8,862 worth of damage to a Porsche Boxter on January 31 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay a £20 fine and £1,425 compensation.

- Connor Bakes, 20, of Copythorn Road, Copnor, admitted damaging a glass door worth £80 on December 2 last year in Waterlooville.

Magistrates fined him £204 with £80 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

- Matthew Black, 27, of Coates Way, Waterlooville, admitted assaulting a PC and a PCSO on January 30 in St Clares Avenue, Havant.

Magistrates fined him £40 for each offence with £45 prosecution costs to pay for the offence.

- Peter Billinger, 43, of Ditcham Crescent, Havant, admitted theft of £180 worth of champagne on January 3.

He stole the alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a three-month conditional discharge.

He must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

- Giorgio Arnaudo, 26, of Henley Road, Southsea, admitted damaging a mobile phone worth £45 on June 11 last year.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

He must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.