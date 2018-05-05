Here are the latest updates from the courts

Have your say

Here are the latest updates from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

- Paul Harding, 50, of Margate Road, Southsea, admitted three charges of assault by beating on November 17 to 20.

Magistrates fined him £100 for each assault with a £30 victim surcharge and £300 prosecution costs.

Harding also admitted damaging two photo frames.

- Rachel Stockton, 28, of Tankerton Close, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating on October 27.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

She must pay £120 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £120 prosecution costs.

- Owen Cahill, 18, of Winter Road, Southsea, admitted two charges of drug-driving, MDMA and cocaine, on September 16, 2017, in Stamshaw Road, Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge.

Cahill was banned for 12 months.

He also admitted driving without insurance and without a licence.

- Desmond Clarke, 55, of Highland Road, Southsea, admitted burgling the Vestry pub in Chichester on September 9.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

He must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Clarke must pay £390 compensation.

- Philip Doyle, 29, care of Chapman Close, Merseyside, admitted having herbal cannabis, a class B drug, in Gosport on January 14.

He was fined £250 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Gina Maidment, 22, of Osborne Road, Southsea, admitted three charges of assault – one on August 21 and two on September 11.

She was fined £150 for the three charges.

Maidment also admitted assault by beating on December 10 and was fined £50 with a £30 victim surcharge.

And she admitted breaching a conditional discharge for three charges of assault by beating and two charges of assaulting police.

Magistrates re-sentenced her and fined her £250 for the five offences.

- Reuben Adjei, 40, of Connaught Road, Tidworth, admitted drink-driving in Ordnance Row, Portsmouth, on February 10.

Magistrates fined him £252 with a 12-month ban.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

A test revealed he had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.