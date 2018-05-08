Here are the latest updates from the courts

Have your say

Here are the latest updates from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

- Deborah Filby, 53, of London Road, Hilsea, admitted assaulting a police officer in George Street, Fratton, on February 9. Magistrates ordered Filby to pay £50 compensation.

- George Williams, 23, of no fixed address, admitted hacing a knife in public and stealing power tools in Merton Road, Southsea, on February 10.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities. Williams must pay £140 compensation.

Magistrates ordered a knife and hammer must be forfeited and destroyed.

- Aaron Paul, 34, of Kingston Road, Portsmouth, admitted driving while banned, without insurance and while using a mobile phone. He received a community order with 180 hours’ unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for a year.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Paul admitted producing cannabis, a class B drug, and dishonestly using without due authority a quantity of electricity.

- Richard Pibworth, 50, of Colebrook Avenue, Baffins, admitted drink-driving in Mill Road, Waterlooville, on December 26 last year.

Magistrates fined him £125 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He was banned from driving for 16 months. A test revealed he had 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35.

- Michael Ryan, 34, of Stubbington Avenue, North End, was found guilty of three charges of assaulting a police officer.

He assaulted the officers on November 10 in 2017.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £50 to each PC and £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

- Liam Darby, 26, last of HMP High Down, admitted stealing four boxes of headphone worth £230 from Sainsbury’s in Fareham on December 21.

He also admitted taking two bottles of spirits worth £68 from the store on January 10. Magistrates jailed him for 90 days for each offence, to run concurrently.

- Debra Hibberd, 57, of Festing Road, Southsea, two charges of admitted assaulting PCs on February 6. Magistrates fined her £200 with £50 compensation for each victim, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution cost to pay.

- Jaymee Clay, 29, of Laburnum Road, Waterlooville, admitted assault by beating on July 14 last year. Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.