Here are the latest updates from the courts

Here are the latest case updates from the courts ...

Magistrates fined him £187 with a £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

n Gary Smith, 44, of Redlands Lane, Fareham, admitted theft of a Henry Hoover worth £119 from Homebase in Fareham.

Magistrates imposed an eight-week sentence suspended for a year with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 10 rehabilitation activity days.

Smith must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs.

n Alan Woods, 50, of Redlands Lane, Fareham, admitted theft of sweets worth £74.93 from Co-op in Fareham on August 31.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge. He must pay £74.93 compensation.

n Carol Beamer, 59, of Village Road, Alverstoke, admitted breaching a restraining order by phoning a man.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 10 rehabilitation days.

A restraining order bans Beamer from contacting a man and woman until February 28, 2020.

She must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Gavin O’Neill, 39, of Furzehall Avenue, Fareham, admitted three charges of breaching a restraining order. He sent Twitter messages to a woman on July 24, August 11 and August 14.

Magistrates imposed a 16-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

He must complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities, a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 150 hours’ unpaid work.

O’Neill must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Katie Champion, 31, of Stoke Road, Gosport, admitted theft of six bottles of alcohol from Morrisons on March 6.

She admitted assault by beating at the shop and criminal damage to a glass exit door at the store.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £50 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

n Rebecca Connelly, 26, of Rowner Close, Gosport, admitted theft of £50 from a man on February 22 in Fareham.

She also admitted breaching a community protection notice by approaching a member of the public and begging for money.

Magistrates fined her £50 for the theft.

She must pay £50 compensation.

A suspended sentence for assault, threatening behaviour, shoplifting, theft from a motor vehicle, fraud and receiving stolen goods was kept in place and extended for 12 months.