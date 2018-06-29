Here are the latest updates from the courts

Here are the latest updates from cases at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

- Lewis Craven, 18, of Hewett Road, Fareham, admitted assault by beating on September 1 last year. Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs. Craven admitted sending a threatening message on Facebook between August 21 and 24.

- Craig Inwood, 37, of HMP Portland, admitted drug-driving, and driving without insurance and a licence. He was jailed for 28 days for the December 5 crimes. Inwood was caught in Gosport Road, Fareham, in a Honda Accord with 200 microgrammes of Benzoylecgonine per litre of blood. The limit is 10. Magistrates imposed a £115 victim surcharge and banned him from driving for 20 months and 14 days.

- James Lee, 38, of Locksway Road, Milton, admitted two charges of fraud by false representation in June and July last year. Magistrates imposed an eight-month prison term suspended for a year. He had used two stolent bank cards. Lee must complete 20 days of rehabilitation days, pay a £115 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs.

- Lloyd Bellamy, 23, of Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, admitted resisting a police constable on December 21 in Wellington Street. He was fined £267 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

- Daniel Mahoney, 35, of Lynton Grove, Baffins, admitted damaging two windows in Monckton Road, Portsmouth, on December 16 last year. He was fined £300 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. Mahoney also admitted damaging house tiles on the next day and was fined £300.

- Wayne Curtis, 33, of HMP Winchester, admitted theft of a laptop worth £349 in Gosport in December, and fraud cheating the laptop owner out of £900 in January. Magistrates jailed him for 26 weeks. He must pay £1,249 compensation to the woman.

- Allan O’Donovan, 36, of Soberton Road, Havant, admitted theft of a TV from Sainsbury’s in Portsmouth on November 26 last year. He also admitted stealing a TV from the shop on November 28. And he admitted stealing two Playstation controllers on December 1. Magistrates imposed a community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, and 15 days of rehabilitation activities. O’Donovan must pay £605 compensation.